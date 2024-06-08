Pilot rescued after plane crashes at Ocala airport

article

A pilot is recovering after his plane crashed in Ocala on Saturday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Officials were dispatched out to the Ocala International Airport just before 8 p.m. after the pilot dispatched to inform of the crash.

Crews found the expiremantal plane against the tree line near an airport fence with the pilot unable to exit, according to officials.

The pilot was extracted from the aircraft and transported for treatment.

It is unclear what led to the crash. There were no other injuries reported.