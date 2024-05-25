Pilot injured in airplane glider crash near Winter Haven High School: police
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A pilot was injured after an airplane glider crashed in Polk County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in a neighborhood along Ave K SE, near Winter Haven High School.
The pilot was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said. There were no other injuries on the ground.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story.