Pilot injured in airplane glider crash near Winter Haven High School: police

By Dani Medina
Published  May 25, 2024 3:51pm EDT
Polk County
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A pilot was injured after an airplane glider crashed in Polk County on Saturday afternoon, according to police. 

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in a neighborhood along Ave K SE, near Winter Haven High School. 

The pilot was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, police said. There were no other injuries on the ground. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. 