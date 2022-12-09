PICTURES: Florida couple photobombed by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch

Amy Vargo and Kevin Cohen were posing in front of the St. Augustine Castillo de San Marcos when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket photobombed the newlywed's photo shoot during its launch.

The couple got married last week in North Carolina, but with both of them being from Tampa, they wanted to recreate their wedding. They retook their vows and dressed in the same wedding attire they wore on their special day.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Jennifer Juniper Photography

"We drove all around, took pictures and the last place we ended up was the fort and it just so happened to be that the shuttle was launching when we got there at sunset," said Cohen.

The couple said they had no idea the launch was even happening until Vargo's sister mentioned it.

The photos of the couple were captured by photographer Jennifer Juniper.

"Normally they're late, or they always seem to get pushed off, half an hour, an hour, so we thought it would be over by then, but it was launched on time and fit perfectly with our setup," Cohen said.

Vargo said being allowed to be on the property to see the castle was the icing on the cake. "I had no idea that was going to happen, it was very special and exciting," she said.