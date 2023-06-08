Pickup truck crashes into tree and bursts into flames in Orlando, troopers say

A pickup truck crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Orlando early Thursday, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Winter Garden Vineland Road and Equestrian Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the 2014 Ram 1500 was traveling northbound on Winter Garden Vineland Road when the vehicle ran off the road.

Troopers said the vehicle then crashed into a tree before it was engulfed in flames.

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.