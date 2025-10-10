PHOTOS & VIDEO: Flooding along Florida's East Coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain coupled with king tides is flooding neighborhoods across Florida’s Space Coast, leaving roads impassable and homeowners frustrated by what has become a regular threat.
Residents say they have grown used to seeing streets and yards swallowed by water.
Edgewater's Florida Shores neighborhood hit hard
In Edgewater's Florida Shores neighborhood, homeowners have turned to makeshift barriers—tree stumps, parked cars, and sandbags—to block waves created by passing vehicles.
Edgewater Mayor Diezel Depew posted several photographs of flooding earlier in the day.
Edgewater is hit by flooding on Oct. 10. 2025. [Credit: Edgewater Mayor Diezel Depew]
