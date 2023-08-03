Photos: Trump appears before judge in DC courthouse to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Donald Trump appeared before a judge Thursday at the federal courthouse in Washington to surrender on charges that he plotted to overturn his 2020 defeat in the election, with the former president set to face a judge mere blocks from the U.S. Capitol building that his supporters stormed to try to block the transfer of power.

Trump appeared before a magistrate judge in Washington’s federal courthouse two days after being indicted on four felony counts by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith . The charges accuse him of trying to subvert the will of voters and undo his election loss in the days before Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent and bloody clash with law enforcement. Trump pleaded not guilty.

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump hold signs as they demonstrate outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on August 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner, is facing charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct Congress’ certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Medea Benjamin (L) along with other protesters mocking former U.S. President Donald Trump walk near the U.S. Capitol building (background) and towards the E. Barrett Prettyman US Court House on August 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Roberto Schm Expand

His appearance Thursday, and the rest of the court case, will unfold in a courthouse just blocks in clear view of the Capitol and in a building where more than 1,000 of the Capitol rioters have been charged.