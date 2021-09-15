Photos: Tanker rolls over in Lake County

article

The driver of a tanker truck was taken to the hospital after it rolled over in Lake County on Wednesday.

Lake County firefighters and Clermont firefighters were on the scene of a liquid nitrogen tanker rollover at County Road 561 and County Road 455.

"The driver was extricated from the vehicle and flown to the Trauma Center in Orlando. Hazmat crews are currently on scene mitigating the leak," the sheriff's office said.

