Proposal would expand Florida school guardian program to colleges

The Brief A Florida House panel approved a bill allowing trained college employees to carry concealed weapons on campus. The proposal builds on the state’s post-Parkland school guardian program and follows a 2025 shooting at FSU. A Senate version is scheduled for its first hearing of the 2026 legislative session.



A proposal that would allow certain college and university employees in Florida to carry concealed weapons on campus is moving forward in the Florida Legislature.

The measure builds on school safety changes enacted after the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland and comes amid renewed debate over campus security.

What we know:

The Republican-controlled House Budget Committee on Tuesday approved HB 757 along party lines, sending the bill to the House floor. The proposal would require each public college and university to establish an "active assailant response plan."

Under the measure, college and university presidents could designate employees or faculty members to participate in the state’s school guardian program. Those selected would undergo training and be eligible for a concealed-weapons license, allowing them to carry firearms on campus.

The bill also would require postsecondary institutions to promote the FortifyFL mobile app, which allows users to anonymously report suspicious activity. Additionally, student psychological evaluations would be transferred when a student moves from high school to a state college or university.

A Senate companion bill, SB 896, is scheduled to be heard Wednesday by the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, marking its first appearance of the 2026 legislative session.

The backstory:

Florida lawmakers created the school guardian program in response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were killed. The program allows trained, armed personnel on K-12 campuses as part of broader school safety reforms.

The push to expand the program to higher education gained momentum this year as lawmakers recalled a shooting during the 2025 legislative session in which a student killed two people and wounded five others at Florida State University.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many colleges and universities would choose to participate in the expanded guardian program or how many faculty and staff members might volunteer to carry firearms. Questions also remain about implementation costs, oversight and how campuses would balance expanded security measures with concerns raised by students and faculty about guns in academic settings.

What they're saying:

Supporters have framed the proposal as a proactive step to strengthen campus safety in the wake of past shootings, arguing that quicker armed responses could save lives during an active threat.

Critics, including some higher education advocates, have expressed concerns that expanding the presence of firearms on college campuses could create new risks and alter the academic environment, though debate on the measure is expected to intensify as it moves through committees.