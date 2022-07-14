Photos: Florida deputy rescues owl stuck in car's grille

article

It's not every day that an owl gets trapped in a car's grille, but thankfully a Northeast Florida deputy was around to help rescue it.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said the car's owner was unaware the owl had become trapped in the grille until several hours later.

Deputy Crammer and Animal Control Officer Eckardt stepped up and safely removed the owl from the grille and took it to a facility for evaluation.

