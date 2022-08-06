PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

article

There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd.

Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.

The Puerto Rican superstar kicked off his "World’s Hottest Tour" in Orlando, the first stop on his stadium tour over the next four months. Most stops on the tour sold out within minutes of going on sale.

Check out photos of the concert below: