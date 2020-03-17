Phoenix Zoo closes its doors temporarily amid coronavirus pandemic
PHOENIX - Officials with Phoenix Zoo say they are closing down as a temporary measure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, zoo officials say they will close on Wednesday, March 18, and will remain closed until further notice. All pre-purchased admission tickets will be honored when the zoo reopens.
Zoo officials also say they will offer live educational programming, virtual safaris and photos and video of animals, behind-the-scenes caretaking by keepers, and in-depth stories of the zoo and its animals.
