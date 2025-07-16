FSU shooting update: Phoenix Ikner trial date scheduled; here's when

A Florida judge wants the trial against Phoenix Ikner, the man accused of killing 2 and injuring six others in a shooting spree on Florida State University's campus in April, to begin before the end of the year.

During Wednesday's case management hearing, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Lance Neff set a trial date for November 3, 2025 – some 7 months after the deadly shooting.

"I looked at my calendar and, at this point, I see no reason not to set this for trial," said Judge Neff.

Peter Mills, the defense attorney representing Ikner, who was not in the courtroom, appeared slightly shocked at the timeframe. He objected, claiming that he was still investigating the case.

"I object to that judge. I am still investigating the case. My client is entitled to effective assistance of counsel," Miller said.

"OK. We'll have a case management conference every month, and we can talk about what you need to investigate this case," the judge replied, before issuing additional deadlines for discovery and other court procedures.

A state prosecutor said there was an "enormous amount of discovery," including photos and videos related to the case.

"We'll be ready," said state attorney Jack Campbell.

What is Phoenix Ikner charged with?

Phoenix Ikner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm related to the shooting deaths of Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, and the six others who were hurt.

State prosecutors have previously said they plan to seek the death penalty against Ikner, if convicted.

Ikner decided to "stand mute" to the charges against him, meaning he did not personally enter a plea. However, his defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. His attorneys also waived his right to a speedy trial.

FSU shooting: Timeline

Around noon on April 17, 2025, Florida State University issued an alert about a possible active shooter near the Student Union on campus. Police said the shooting lasted 3 minutes, from when Ikner allegedly fired his first shot to when Ikner was shot by a responding officer and taken into custody.

Here is an updated timeline from Tallahasee Police Department:

At 11:57 a.m., the suspect parked a Hummer on campus, north of Moore Auditorium and east of the Student Union, then stepped out of the vehicle. Within seconds, he began shooting. As people started running, the suspect was seen moving through the grass toward the Student Union. During this time, two people were shot.

At 11:58 a.m., the suspect entered the Student Union and quickly exited the west main entrance doors where he started shooting at multiple people, killing one person. Seconds later, he ran out of the west entrance, went back to the dead victim and shot them again, before running toward the bookstore entrance where two more people were shot.

By 11:59 a.m., the suspect reentered the Student Union, and ran toward the food court where he reportedly shot and killed a second person. The suspect then chased a student through the food court, and shot at her in front of the Panda Express.

By 12 p.m., the suspect chased people on the east side of the Student Union through the bushes and was ultimately shot by an FSU police officer. The suspect fell between Moore Auditorium and the Student Union.

Police said Ikner had two guns with him: a shotgun that malfunctioned and a handgun that was the former service weapon of his step-mom, a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. Police said Ikner acted alone.

Do we know shooter's motive?

That still remains unclear, but according to the investigative document, "all evidence suggests he merely wanted to kill as many people as possible, not that he was targeting any person or group."

Ikner allegedly shot men and women of various ages, races and lifestyles, and the victims were all "totally random."

The report added, "the only consistent trait of each victim was their innocence."