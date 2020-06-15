Pharmacists, nurse, theme park employees among arrests for "horrific" child porn

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the arrest of 16 men who allegedly possessed and distributed child pornography.

Investigators said a pharmacist, a nurse, and two theme park employees, as well as husbands and fathers, were among those arrested.

The arrests were a result of Operation Guardians of Innocense V, which is an ongoing investigation by the PCSO Computer Crimes Unit.

The suspects face more than 1,400 felony charges based on evidence including thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being forced to engage in sex acts, the sheriff's office said.

In a statement, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the materials are "horrific" and called the alleged behavior of the suspects "disgusting."

The sheriff's office said additional information would be released Tuesday morning.