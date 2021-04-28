Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15 could be approved in May

There has been a lot of talk about vaccinating children against COVID-19, and now researchers say that day might be here sooner than you think.

"Pfizer already believes that it is safe for kids. They’ve been doing studies," said Seminole County Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty.

Some researchers say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could approve the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 by early May, which is just a few days away.

"They’re testing thousands and thousands and thousands at the same time to try to make sure that we have a bulk of evidence, so yeah, I think it’s going to come pretty darn soon," says Dr. Husty.

RELATED: Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects kids as young as 12

Dr. Husty says vaccinating another age group is another step closer to herd immunity and stopping the spread of COVID and that studies show the vaccine is safe, even in children.

Advertisement

Some aren’t so sure.

"I think that they should wait and just see how the whole pandemic plays out with the people that have already gotten the vaccine and leave the kids out of it," says Cheri Viera.

"I don’t approve it. I don’t think it’s right," said Roya Shahpouri.

Others say vaccinating children will make schools and family gatherings safer.

"I think it’s a great idea because the more we get vaccinated, the less we get contaminated with the virus," said Leo Franco.

"It really has saved our kids over the last century is to get vaccinated 05 and here we are in our first pandemic if our lives and this vaccine might save us all," said Dr. Husty.

After the 12 to 15 age group is approved, experts anticipate children ages six to 11 will be considered next.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.