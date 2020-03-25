Petition to shut down Florida has over 200,000 signatures

article

A Change.org petition urging Governor Ron DeSantis to shut down Florida has over 200,000 signatures.

The petition states "Florida Governor Ron Desantis our family are in risk, please SHUT DOWN Florida."

As of Wednesday morning, the petition had over 227,000 signatures and it continues to grow. The petition's goal is to reach 300,000.

There are currently about over 1,600 positive cases of coronavirus in the state and the death toll stands at 22.

The petition can be signed on Change.org's website.

