Pet owner has warning for others as coyote encounters rise across Orange County

Coyotes are being spotted all over Orange County and many are being seen where people and their pets reside. Sarah Castor lives in Winter Park and believes a coyote killed her cat while it was in the backyard.

"We found parts of her in the backyard, and we knew it was cat organs. The next day we found the tail and a neighbor found her head next door, so we knew what happened early on," said Castor.

Castor's neighbors said coyotes frequent the area quite often. In fact, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials report that coyote sightings may be more common this time of year since they are spending time with their pups.

MORE COYOTE NEWS:

Animal trapper Bill Cross spent part of his Tuesday setting up a trap for a coyote in a Lake Mary neighborhood.

"They multiply faster than you can catch them," he said.

Coyotes are no stranger to Florida, FWC said they are found in all 67 Florida counties and are common in rural and urban landscapes. FWC publishes an interactive map here, where you can see reported encounters with coyotes.

After Castor's experience with what is believed to be a nuisance coyote, she is holding on tightly to her new cat.

"Won’t let her out at night until we have a comfort level knowing that something is being done," Castor explained.

Tips to protect against nuisance coyotes

Take pets indoors during the night, as this is the coyote’s primary hunting time. If the pet must be kept outside, put up fencing to discourage coyotes.

Small livestock or poultry should be kept in an enclosed or sheltered area. Coyotes rarely bother larger livestock.

Walk small dogs on a short leash that is less than six feet.

Secure garbage cans and compost bins.

Close off crawl spaces under porches and sheds.

Be aware of unusual coyote behavior.

Feeding Coyotes is illegal in Florida as they will lose their fear of humans.





Cross agrees, saying the best way to protect your animal is to keep them inside at night.

"Once a coyote attacks a cat or a small dog, it’s going to tear it apart… they’re chewed into pieces, a lot of times they leave the head," said Cross.

Despite their bad reputation, FWC identifies coyotes as an important part of the Florida landscape. "They help maintain healthy ecosystems by managing populations of rodents, insects, and other small animals," the agency says. "By preventing conflicts, we can better exist with coyotes and other wildlife."

If you come in contact with a coyote, FWC officials said the best thing to do to get it to leave is to try "hazing" them, which is making loud noises, waving your arms, throwing stones, or even spraying water from a strong hose.