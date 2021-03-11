Pet frog from Orlando is a finalist to become the next Cadbury Bunny

article

Her name is Betty -- and she wants to be your next Cadbury Bunny.

The Australian White's Treefrog from Orlando, Florida beat out thousands of other animals to become a top 10 finalist in Cadbury's search for their 2021 Easter Bunny.

Her owner, Kaitlyn Vidal, is a student at the University of Central Florida studying speech-language pathology.

The winner of the competition will star in a national commercial for Cadbury and takes home $5,000.

"I was just accepted to UCF’s graduate school for speech-language pathology so I am currently applying for scholarships and that’s why I decided to enter this competition," Vidal told FOX 35 News. "Anything to help pay off student debt!"

Some of the other competitors include a Donkey named Sheldon, an Alpaca from Texas, and a cat named Pepa from Florida.

You can cast your vote for Betty HERE. Voting is open through March 17.