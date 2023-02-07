Central Avenue closed as man scales downtown Phoenix building

Phoenix Fire Department technical rescue teams were in the area of Monroe Street and Central Avenue for reports of a person stuck on the side of a building on Tuesday morning.

Crews advised the public to avoid the area.

Central Avenue is shut down between Adams Street and Monroe.

Just before 11 a.m. MST, the man climbed to the top of the former Chase building, where a SWAT team was waiting for him.

