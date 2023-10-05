Person punched in face, then carjacked at Apopka gas station, police say

A 31-year-old man is accused of punching a person in the face at a Florida gas station, and then stealing their car, according to police.

Police said the victim was pumping gas at a Mobil gas station on South Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka on Thursday night, when the suspect – later identified as Andrew David McClellen – punched him or her in the face, and then stole their vehicle.

McClellen was found and arrested in Daytona Beach, police. He was booked into jail on several charges, including carjacking, battery, and vehicle grand theft.

No other details were immediately released.