Person of interest being sought in deadly Osceola County shooting: Deputies

Osceola County deputies are looking for a person of interest after a person was fatally shot Saturday.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at an address off Bronco Drive in St. Cloud. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries.

The sheriff's office is searching for 29-year-old Joshua Michael Alan Miller, who has been named as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone who comes into contact with Miller is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office immediately.