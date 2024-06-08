Expand / Collapse search

Person of interest being sought in deadly Osceola County shooting: Deputies

By
Updated  June 8, 2024 7:03pm EDT
Osceola County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photo shows Joshua Michael Alan Miller | Credit: Osceola County Sheriffs Office

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are looking for a person of interest after a person was fatally shot Saturday. 

Deputies said they responded to a shooting at an address off Bronco Drive in St. Cloud. The victim was taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries. 

The sheriff's office is searching for 29-year-old Joshua Michael Alan Miller, who has been named as a person of interest in the case. 

Anyone who comes into contact with Miller is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office immediately. 