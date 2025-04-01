Florida Lotto player strikes big with $3 million win

A lucky lottery player in Florida hit it big over the weekend with a $3 million win.

What we know:

According to the Florida Lottery, the ticket was purchased from Murphy USA located at 2659 W US Highway 90 in Lake City.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn in the March 29 Florida Lotto drawing, earning the player the estimated jackpot prize of $3 million.

The winning numbers were 7, 25, 32, 34, 40, and 49.

What's next:

The winner can choose to receive the $3 million prize as a one-time, lump sum or through an annuity paid over 30 years. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

When is the next Florida Lotto drawing?

For those still hoping to strike it big, the next Florida Lotto drawing is Wednesday, April 2, offering an estimated $1 million jackpot.

How to play the Florida Lotto

Dig deeper:

To play the Florida Lotto, pick up a FLORIDA LOTTO playslip from an authorized Florida Lottery retailer, select six numbers from a pool of 1 to 53, or choose a quickpick ticket, and win by matching all six numbers drawn. Each ticket costs $2 per play, with additional options like adding the "XTRA" multiplier for an extra fee.

How to claim Florida Lottery prize money

You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.

By the numbers:

In person:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.

Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.

Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.

By mail:

Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.

The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.

