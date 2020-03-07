Person found dead in Melbourne hotel room

article

Melbourne police are investigating after a person was found dead in a hotel room.

Staff at the River Palm Hotel, located on South Harbor City Boulevard, called police after finding a person who they believed was dead.

Officers arrived at the hotel on Saturday at around 11 a.m. and verified the person was deceased.

They said in a news release that "officers observed evidence consistent with a homicide".

Members of the department's criminal investigations division are investigating and conducting interviews.