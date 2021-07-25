Person detained in fatal shooting outside Orlando 7-Eleven, police say

article

A homicide investigation is underway after Orlando police say a man died after a shooting at a 7-Eleven.

Police said the shooting happened on North Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday night in the parking lot of the convenience store.

A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital by acquaintances and later died, according to officials.

Investigators said one man was detained in the case. Officials said they are not currently looking for any additional suspects.

