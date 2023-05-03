Police involved-shooting at Sanford hotel with barricaded subject, police say

Sanford police said there has been a police-involved shooting at a motel in Sanford, where someone has barricaded themselves.

The incident is happening at the Slumberland Motel, near French Avenue and U.S. 17-92. Few details have been released, however, a spokesperson for Sandford police said no hostages were involved.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Sanford police said in a tweet that there had been an officer-involved shooting pertaining to a barricaded subject. No additional details were immediately released.

U.S. 17-92 is closed between 27th Street and Park Drive due to the ongoing investigation.

SKYFOX video showed several law enforcement vehicles at the motel.

Pine Crest Elementary was placed on a code yellow Wednesday morning – a shelter in place order – due to the nearby police activity, a spokesperson for Seminole County Public Schools said in an email to FOX 35 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.