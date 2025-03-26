Brevard Zoo says goodbye to this beloved resident, '...the last cheetah to call our Zoo home'

article

The Brevard Zoo is mourning the loss of its last remaining cheetah, Pepper, who was euthanized due to declining health.

"We’re heartbroken to share that we recently said goodbye to Pepper, one of the first cheetahs to join our Zoo – and the last cheetah to call our Zoo home", the press release read.

"…still the sassiest cat I ever did meet"

Pepper was 16 years old, surpassing the median lifespan of 12 years for her species, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

"Even in her old age, she was still the sassiest cat I ever did meet," Curator of Animals Michelle Johnston said in a statement. "She was a joy to work with and will truly be missed."

Why was Pepper euthanized?

Pepper, who arrived at the zoo in 2010 from White Oak Conservation Center, had been battling multiple health issues, including chronic gastrointestinal and reproductive disease.

In December 2024, she began experiencing seizures, which were initially managed with medication. However, as her condition worsened and her prognosis became poor, zoo officials made the difficult decision to euthanize her to prevent further suffering.

A necropsy confirmed significant reproductive disease and bladder issues, according to zoo officials.

Pepper lived in different areas of the zoo over the years, coming under the care of various animal keeper teams in the Africa, Rainforest Revealed and Wild Florida sections. Most recently, she resided in the Wild Florida area, where she was known for her "spicy" personality.

Pepper the cheetah | CREDIT: Brevard County Zoo

Wild Florida keeper Gabby Williams recalled Pepper greeting her care team with a small jump stomp and a hiss. "We all loved Pepper so much," she said. "She will be sorely missed by all the teams who worked with her."

Kylie Cuti, another Wild Florida keeper, said Pepper was the first Class 1 animal she worked with. "She was a beautiful lady," Cuti said. "On our first day together, she was full of energy and ready to start the day with a big smile."

The loss of Pepper comes during a tough week for the zoo, which also said goodbye to an elderly giraffe named Doc. Zoo officials emphasized their commitment to providing the best care for aging animals and expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

The Brevard Zoo asked the public to keep its animal care teams in their thoughts during this difficult time.

