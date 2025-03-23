Brevard Zoo Ranked No. 6 in USA Today’s 10Best Awards

The Brief Brevard Zoo has been ranked the No. 6 zoo in the country by USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, with its membership program earning the No. 4 spot. The zoo credited community support for its success and continues to offer conservation and education programs.



Brevard Zoo has been ranked the No. 6 zoo in the country by USA Today's 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the zoo announced Wednesday. Additionally, its membership program earned the No. 4 spot among membership programs nationwide.

A panel of experts, in collaboration with 10Best’s editorial team, selected the nominees, and the winners were determined by public vote.

Brevard Zoo, which opened in 1994 with the support of the local community, expressed gratitude for the continued backing that helped achieve this recognition.

"Our members’ support enables us to continue to serve our community with vital animal, conservation and education programs," the zoo said in a statement.

More information on the zoo’s membership benefits can be found at BrevardZoo.org/Membership.