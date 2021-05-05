Peloton recalls treadmills after child’s death, dozens of reported injuries

Peloton on Wednesday announced voluntary recalls of its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines after dozens of reported injuries and a child’s death.

The company is advising customers who have purchased either treadmill to "immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy," according to a statement.

Last month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and trapped under the rear roller of the Tread+ treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child.

At the time, New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. said that the warning was "inaccurate and misleading." It added that there was no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times, the machine is turned off when not in use and a safety key is removed.

But in a major reversal, the company apologized this week and said it would work with the CPSC "to set new industry safety standards for treadmills."

"The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families," Peloton CEO John Foley said in the statement. "I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

"Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members," Foley added.

Peloton’s Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines are pictured in a provided image. (Photo credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but began selling treadmills about three years ago — which cost nearly $4,300.

The CPSC said there have been 72 reports regarding Peloton’s Tread+ treadmill of adults, children, pets or objects "being pulled under the rear of the treadmill." This includes 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.

A 6-year-old child also died recently after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, the CPSC said.

The Tread+ treadmill under the recall has a model number of TR01. It has a running deck space of 67 inches, a 32-inch high touchscreen and a slatted belt. The treadmill was launched as the Peloton Tread in 2018 but renamed Tread+ in September 2020.

Peloton’s other treadmill, called Tread, is also being recalled because the touchscreen can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to customers. The CPSC said it’s aware of 18 reports of the touchscreen loosening and six reports of the touchscreen detaching and falling.

No injuries have been reported in the U.S., but there have been reports of minor injuries such as abrasions, minor cuts, and bruises in Canada and the U.K.

Those who own the treadmills can get a full refund from Peloton by Nov. 6, 2022.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.