Teen killed, another hurt after ATV hits tree in Marion County, FHP says

The Brief One teen was killed, and another one was hurt in an ATV crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the ATV hit a tree, overturned and hit another tree Monday evening. The 18-year-old driver was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert; the 18-year-old passenger died at the scene.



A teen is dead and another is seriously hurt after an ATV overturned in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Monday evening on Northeast 171st Avenue Road in Silver Springs, according to FHP.

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An 18-year-old man was driving the ATV eastbound on a dirt path west of Northeast 171st Avenue Road when the vehicle's handlebar hit a tree, an FHP report said.

The ATV left the path and headed into a wooded area, where it flipped over and hit another tree, according to FHP.

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The passenger, an 18-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver was taken to HCA Ocala Regional as a trauma alert.

No other details about the crash have been released.