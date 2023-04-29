Man dies after being struck by two vehicles in Orlando, FHP says

A 63-year-old Orlando man was killed early Saturday after he was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground, and then stuck by a second vehicle moments later, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking along Orange Blossom Trail near Rosamond Drive.

At around 12:10 a.m., while walking in the northbound lanes of North Orange Blossom Trail, the man was first hit by the mirror of what a witness describes to be a white or silver Chevy Silverado, according to a crash report.

The victim, still lying in the road after the initial impact, was then struck by a second pickup truck, the crash report states. The driver of the second pickup truck noticed him and attempted to swerve to the right, but the left side of the truck still collided with the man in the roadway, troopers said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said. The driver of the second pickup truck was not injured and remained on scene, according to the report.

FHP is still investigating and asks that anyone with information about the crash contact them at 407-737-2213, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS to stay anonymous.



