Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run crash in Orlando: FHP

A pedestrian was killed in a late-night hit-and-run crash in Orlando on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Good Homes Road just after 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

A roadblock is in effect on all eastbound lanes and two westbound turn lanes on Colonial Drive.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

