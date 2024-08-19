Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run crash in Orlando: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a late-night hit-and-run crash in Orlando on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Good Homes Road just after 10:30 p.m.
The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
A roadblock is in effect on all eastbound lanes and two westbound turn lanes on Colonial Drive.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
