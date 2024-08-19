Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in late-night hit-and-run crash in Orlando: FHP

Published  August 19, 2024 6:36am EDT
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a late-night hit-and-run crash in Orlando on Sunday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Good Homes Road just after 10:30 p.m. 

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. 

A roadblock is in effect on all eastbound lanes and two westbound turn lanes on Colonial Drive. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

