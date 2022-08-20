FHP: Man, 23, dies after being struck by Tesla while crossing road near UCF

article

A 23-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Tesla while crossing the road near the University of Central Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at University Blvd. and Technology Ave.

Troopers said the man, who is from New Jersey, was walking northbound across the eastbound lanes of University Blvd. and was not in a crosswalk. The driver of the Tesla was traveling eastbound on University Blvd. when the pedestrian walked into the path of the car, FHP said.

MORE NEWS: 911 calls released after Florida mother, daughter and dog struck by lightning in Winter Springs

The man was taken to AdventHealth hospital and pronounced dead. The 19-year-old driver of the Tesla and his passenger were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.