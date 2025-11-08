Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Port Orange, officials say

article

The Brief Police said the pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Port Orange Fire Rescue. Reports suggest that the driver and two passengers in the vehicle were not injured. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.



A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on South Nova Road, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Officials say officers responded to the 3500 block of South Nova Road around midnight following reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Port Orange Fire Rescue.

Reports suggest that the driver and two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Meaney at 386-506-5838.