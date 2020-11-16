FHP: Elderly pedestrian fatally struck by car while crossing street
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An elderly pedestrian is dead after a crash in Seminole County on Monday, Florida troopers said.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash between the vehicle and pedestrian happened at 6:35 a.m. on Longwood Markham Road and Via Bonita Street.
They said that a man was driving an SUV down Longwood Markham Road when he failed to see a man crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. He struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, identified as an 86-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash reportedly remains under investigation.
