FHP: Elderly pedestrian fatally struck by car while crossing street

An elderly pedestrian is dead after a crash in Seminole County on Monday, Florida troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash between the vehicle and pedestrian happened at 6:35 a.m. on Longwood Markham Road and Via Bonita Street.

They said that a man was driving an SUV down Longwood Markham Road when he failed to see a man crossing the street in a marked crosswalk. He struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as an 86-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash reportedly remains under investigation.

This story is developing, check back for updates.