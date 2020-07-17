Paying it Forward: Unexpected twist as church rewards 2 in need

It's a Paying it Forward story with an unexpected twist.

Mahret Teku's friend, David Mitchell, nominated her for The Kingdom Church of Orlando's Paying it Forward blessing.

"You were nominated by this gentleman to receive a $1,000 check, and we wanted to come and be a blessing in your life," said Pastor Daron Dixon. "We want you to look at it, open it up, look at it for yourself!"

"I opened it, and I see it, and I was like 'Wow this is for real!'" Teku said.

"I can't believe that she was actually chosen," Mitchell added.

But what was even more surprising, is what happened next.

"So now listen. I'm going to do something really unique today because David has no idea. David nominated you for a blessing while David has been furloughed from his job as well. And so guess what David? I want to come forward and bless you with a $1,000 made out to you because you thought of somebody in the midst of your time," Pastor Dixon explained.

That's right, Teki and Mitchell both received a thousand dollars.

Mitchell was furloughed from his job as a cook, but even though he was struggling, he was more concerned about his friend. She was rear-ended while sitting in traffic three years ago.

"I'm a single mother, and I've been through a lot. I'm sorry, I'm about to tear up."

She said she lost her car, her job and has had five surgeries since the accident, but that has not stopped this mother of four from helping others.

"I don’t talk much about my problems, because I feel like if you can put a smile on someone's face, that's just a joy in my heart!" she said.

"That's just her character. She just likes to help people. She is passionate about people," Mitchell said.

"We want people to know the church cares about the community. The whole idea is paying it forward. If we can do it, others can do it. Pay it forward and continue to be a blessing in this time," Pastor Dixon told us.

That message heard loud and clear.

"I want to say thank you so much, and God bless every single one of you guys!" Teku added.

If you would like to nominate someone for the Blessing you can do it on The Kingdom Church of Orlando's website. If you have a "Paying it Forward" story that you would like for us to cover, message LuAnne Sorrell on Facebook, or email us at WOFLTips@foxtv.com.