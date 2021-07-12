Expand / Collapse search

2 semi-trucks involved in fiery crash on Florida Turnpike, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Part of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County was shut down Monday morning after a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks, troopers said. All lanes have since reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash occurred at 5:50 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of mile marker 237. It involved two semi-trucks. After the collision, one of them caught fire.

As a result, they said that the Florida Turnpike is closed in both directions between Exit 240 for Kissimmee Park Road near St. Cloud and Exit 193 for FL-60. All lanes reopened late Monday morning.

In addition, troopers said that one driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Osceola County Fire Rescue is still attempting to put out the fire. Both trailers were said to be loaded and there was a fuel spill of 250 gallons.

Fire officials confirmed that EPA has responded due to the fuel spill.

