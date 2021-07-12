2 semi-trucks involved in fiery crash on Florida Turnpike, FHP says

Part of the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County was shut down Monday morning after a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks, troopers said. All lanes have since reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash occurred at 5:50 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of mile marker 237. It involved two semi-trucks. After the collision, one of them caught fire.

Photo from Osceola County Fire Rescue

As a result, they said that the Florida Turnpike is closed in both directions between Exit 240 for Kissimmee Park Road near St. Cloud and Exit 193 for FL-60. All lanes reopened late Monday morning.

Photo from Osceola County Fire Rescue

Photo from Osceola County Fire Rescue

WEATHER ALERT: FOX 35 Storm Alert Day issued for portion of Central Florida as severe weather chances rise

In addition, troopers said that one driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Osceola County Fire Rescue is still attempting to put out the fire. Both trailers were said to be loaded and there was a fuel spill of 250 gallons.

Photo from Osceola County Fire Rescue

Fire officials confirmed that EPA has responded due to the fuel spill.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.