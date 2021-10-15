Parkland survivor: School gunman's guilty plea won't bring closure

The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida will plead guilty to their murders next week.

The attorney for the man accused of killing 17 people in Parkland, Florida, Nikolas Cruz, said he will plead guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting.

But some survivors say it won't bring much closure. Parkland survivor David Hogg said he doesn't follow the case closely.

"It’s exhausting and I know many of my classmates feel the same way," said Hogg. "What I work on a day-to-day basis is not focusing on this shooting and what happened but focusing on how to stop the next shooting."

Instead, he says he would like to focus on advocating for gun reform, access to guns, among other changes.

"That's really what closure would look like to me," said Hogg. "Is knowing that ‘Generation Z’ is the last generation to have to deal with gun violence and stories like this are left in the history books where they belong."

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, who helped to start the organization, March for Our Lives, which has advocated for gun reform since the mass shooting has now gotten into politics. He says he's running for congress to create change first-hand.

"The majority of the folks I know, from Parkland and survivors of shootings are interested in a different definition of justice. Not just one person being sentenced, but how do we ensure this never happens again," said Frost. "That’s what real justice looks like to many survivors across the country and why people are fighting and fighting to live in a world where there’s no gun violence and that’s part of the reason I’m running for congress."

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.