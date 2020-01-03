Expand / Collapse search

Parking meters fail across New York City due to 2020 software issue

By Luke Funk
New York City has been experiencing parking meter problems citywide because the software was not programmed for the year 2020.

NEW YORK - Move over Y2K, New York City is dealing with Y2-20.

Parking meters across New York City have not allowed credit card or pre-paid parking card payments since the start of the new year due to a software error.

The New York City Department of Transportation blames the outage on a configuration error in the credit-card payment software used by a vendor.  It says the software in meters used in New York City had established an end date of January 1, 2020 – and had never been updated.

Crews are reconfiguring the software at individual meters across the city.  There was no estimate yet for how long the job would take to complete.

The city said that the meters are still accepting coins and the ParkNYC app was still working.

As for tickets for people who didn't have coins, the city issued  a terse statement saying simply, "We are discussing with the Department of Finance."

