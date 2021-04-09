Park brawl results in felony charges for Flagler County teen, deputies say

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to a brawl at a park which resulted in charges for one participant who is accused of using a Taser on another person.

Deputies said the incident happened at Ralph Carter Park. Upon arrival, deputies said they witnessed multiple vehicles entering and exiting the parking lot and multiple people standing around and yelling. A woman at the scene said several juveniles arrived at her home trying to fight her son. From there, she said the juveniles made a plan to solve the argument by physically fighting at the park.

The woman claimed that she attempted to calm the situation before it escalated. She told deputies that once the fight began, someone grabbed a baseball bat and struck a vehicle, though deputies were unable to locate the baseball bat or damaged cars, they said.

A 17-year-old boy at the park was vomiting continuously, according to deputies who were told he was beaten and shocked multiple times with a Taser. They said he had marks consistent with a Taser on his left abdomen, left arm, and on his back. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies said cell phone video led them to arrest a 17-year-old girl who is accused of attacking the boy with the Taser, which she claimed was in self-defense after he allegedly kicked her.

"There is no doubt that without the intervention of family members and law enforcement, this feud between these two groups will continue and will escalate until someone is seriously injured or killed," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "We have 30 to 40 people all participating in a brawl at a park. This is completely unacceptable and is not the way to solve a disagreement."

The 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using a weapon while committing a second-degree felony. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any threats of retaliation is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

