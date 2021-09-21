Park Avenue to close on Wednesday afternoon for WPHS homecoming parade

article

Portions of Park Avenue in Downtown Winter Park will be closed on Wednesday to accommodate the Winter Park High School Annual Homecoming Parade.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Park Avenue will be closed to thru traffic along the parade route from Webster Avenue to Lyman Avenue from 5:15 to 6 p.m.

Side streets will also be closed at the Park Avenue intersections as the parade passes. In order to minimize disruption to traffic flow, street closures will occur in a rolling fashion, with streets reopening immediately after the parade has safely passed.

After the parade, a Pep Rally and Parent Teacher Student Association BBQ will be held in Central Park.

