Park Avenue to close on Wednesday afternoon for WPHS homecoming parade
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Portions of Park Avenue in Downtown Winter Park will be closed on Wednesday to accommodate the Winter Park High School Annual Homecoming Parade.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Park Avenue will be closed to thru traffic along the parade route from Webster Avenue to Lyman Avenue from 5:15 to 6 p.m.
Side streets will also be closed at the Park Avenue intersections as the parade passes. In order to minimize disruption to traffic flow, street closures will occur in a rolling fashion, with streets reopening immediately after the parade has safely passed.
After the parade, a Pep Rally and Parent Teacher Student Association BBQ will be held in Central Park.
