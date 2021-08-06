Parents respond to Orange County Public Schools mask policy

After a summer of mask-less freedom, next week it's back to the classroom and back to masks in Orange County Public Schools.

The district sent out an email late Friday afternoon mandating masks for 30 days starting Tuesday, with one caveat. Parents will be able to opt-out.

"You mandate something that you can opt-out of and we’re only going to do it for 30 days, so…what? Okay," said parent Tonya Peterson.

Peterson has been scratching her head reading this email while enjoying an ice cream with her eight-year-old son.

"With the spike and what’s happening, it’s making it a lot more realistic on the severity of this. This is round two if you think about it and that’s scary."

She said her son will be wearing his mask. So will Asma Zayed’s daughter, Mia.

"I think it’s safer especially with how, I mean, it’s on the rise again."

Other districts in the state have mandated masks despite the governor threatening to pull funding for districts that mandate masks. Orange is the biggest district in Central Florida to make this decision.

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar said it probably won’t be the last.

"I think we will see more do that. We should be willing to take whatever is necessary based on the advice we’re getting from the medical professionals during this public health emergency," he said.

Looking to next week, some parents have said they are feeling emotional and done entirely know what to expect.

For those Orange County parents who choose to opt-out, parents must send a note to school with their child on the first day back, explaining they are opting out of the face mask requirement.

