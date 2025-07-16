Parents react after accusations daycare worker abused multiple infants at Ocala facility

The Brief An Ocala daycare worker is accused of abusing at least six infants, prompting a criminal investigation. Parents say management ignored prior warnings, and police confirm reports dating back months. Authorities and DCF are actively investigating, while families pull their children from the center.



A daycare worker in Ocala is accused of abusing at least six infants between the ages of four and nine months, and police say there may be more victims.

What we know:

Karla L. Penalverty-Gonzalez, a daycare worker at All Stars Learning Academy in Ocala, is accused of abusing at least six infants between the ages of four and nine months.

Ocala Police (OPD) arrested Karla L. Penalverty-Gonzalez, 33, in connection with multiple allegations of child abuse at All Star Learning Academy on West Silver Springs Boulevard.

Police say the abuse included force-feeding, violently yanking children by their arms, and in one case, shaking a baby with enough force to risk fatal injury. Another employee reported witnessing an infant’s head being pushed into a mattress, potentially causing suffocation.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Authorities confirmed Penalverty-Gonzalez began working at the daycare in July 2023, with abuse allegations dating back to March 2025. Despite early reports from at least one employee to the daycare's management, police say no action was taken until the allegations reached law enforcement.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many children may have been affected, as police continue to investigate additional potential victims. It is also unknown why management failed to escalate earlier warnings and what internal protocols, if any, were followed.

The backstory:

The investigation began after a daycare employee submitted video evidence to Ocala police, reportedly showing Penalverty-Gonzalez violently shaking an infant. That video triggered a deeper investigation, revealing multiple instances of alleged abuse and prompting involvement from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

What they're saying:

Amanda Fuentes said she was met by detectives and a child welfare officer on Monday evening, who informed her that her infant had been injured in the care of the facility.

"It was a gut-wrenching feeling," Fuentes said. "I was scared and confused."

Another parent, Matt Lutz, said his family is still waiting to learn whether their child was harmed.

"The fact that it went unanswered for so long is absolutely beyond unacceptable," he said. "It's infuriating because these are people that you trust."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Ocala Police say childcare workers who fail to report suspected abuse could face a third-degree felony.

"Nobody wants to see kids get hurt, right? So generally speaking, cases involving children, especially for me, are probably top of the spectrum," said Detective Mark Pfeifer of the Ocala Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.

The daycare’s parent company, Otter Learning, issued a statement which read, "We are deeply concerned by the allegations and are actively gathering information related to this serious matter. At Otter Learning, the safety and well-being of children in our care is, and always will be, our absolute top priority."

What's next:

Both the Florida Department of Children and Families and Ocala police are actively investigating. Some parents have already withdrawn their children from the facility, saying they no longer feel safe leaving them in daycare.