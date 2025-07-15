Florida daycare employee accused of abusing 6 infants as police, DCF investigate

The Brief A daycare worker in Ocala is accused of abusing six infants, ages 4 to 9 months. Police say supervisors failed to act on prior complaints; video evidence prompted the arrest. DCF is mandating staff retraining as the investigation into management continues.



A Central Florida daycare worker is accused of abusing six infants, ages 4 to 9 months, which has prompted staff retraining as ordered by the state.

What we know:

Ocala Police (OPD) arrested Karla L. Penalverty-Gonzalez, 33, in connection with multiple allegations of child abuse at All Star Learning Academy on West Silver Springs Boulevard.

According to the OPD, an investigation revealed incidents between March and July 2025 involving six infants, aged 4 to 9 months, who were allegedly subjected to physical harm, including violent shaking, rough handling, and near-suffocation. At least one of the incidents was captured on video by another employee.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear how many total incidents may have occurred or how long the abuse went on before action was taken. Authorities said they are still investigating whether daycare management deliberately ignored or mishandled reports made by staff. It’s also unknown whether additional children may have been affected.

The backstory:

Penalverty-Gonzalez began working at the daycare in July 2024. According to police, concerns about her treatment of infants were raised internally before, but supervisors failed to act in a timely or appropriate manner.

This allowed alleged mistreatment to continue for several months. Only after a video was shared with authorities did the investigation gain traction.

What they're saying:

This investigation is ongoing as detectives are reviewing how the management responded to complaints.

"These babies are too young to speak for themselves, and your voice is essential in protecting them," Ocala Police said in a news release. "Our hearts go out to these little babies and their families as we continue investigating to ensure justice and accountability."

What's next:

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) has been informed and will require remedial training for the daycare's staff, according to the OPD.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Pfeifer at 352-369-7000.

