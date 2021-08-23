Parents rally for, against mask mandates ahead of Lake County School Board meeting

A crowd of people rallied outside the Lake County School District building ahead of a board meeting Monday evening to voice concerns about masks in classrooms.

Several arguments broke out between people for and against masks, and a few police officers were there to monitor.

Kristin Graffeo attended with her two children to argue for a mask mandate in district schools, where her children attend.

"Unfortunately, it seems like some anti-mask people came out today and are not staying on topic," Graffeo said. "They keep running up on my kids, which I think is really weird, and yelling really inappropriate things that don’t really have anything to do with anything here."

Several parents showed for the rally and meeting, carrying signs outside, and using megaphones to get their message across.

Right now, masks are encouraged in Lake County schools but are optional.

Jennifer Egorek has two children who are students in the district and agrees with the current mask policy.

"They’re giving those who wish to mask the option and supporting our legal system and what we stand for," Egorek said.

According to a district spokesperson, nearly 500 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week. An additional more than 2,700 were in quarantine.

Board members listened to 90 minutes of public comment on masks, despite the item not being on the agenda. The board did not make any changes to the policy at the meeting Monday night.

