Parents protest Central Florida school district's mask mandate

For months, we have been hearing from parents who are demanding the ability to make decisions about face masks.

Several parents were outside the Seminole County Schools Administration Building on Tuesday holding signs that said: "unmask our kids."

They are calling on the district to make masks optional.

"Yesterday, DeSantis said the pandemic was over, we need to go back to living our normal everyday life everywhere," parent Melissa Taylor said.

An official with the school district told FOX 35, "all of us hope that maybe we’ll be able to do away with masks or have masks optional, but we’ll wait and see based on the health professionals where we are with the virus to make those decisions."

Next month, the district is expected to discuss changes to policies for the next school year.

