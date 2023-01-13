Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School.

Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week.

"When I actually sat down to read it, I was very confused. I was like ‘What is this?’"

Permission slip sent home to parents (Courtesy: Amanda)

The form asks for parental consent for kids to learn the Black National Anthem, a song called "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

According to researchers with the University of Central Florida, it was originally written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson in the year 1900 and was performed by children in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Marion County School District told FOX 35 News in a statement,

"The principal felt the song contains lyrics some parents (of 3rd-5th grade students) may find objectionable. The permission form went home so parents/families could make their own choices to participate."

Amanda, whose daughter is in third grade at College Park Elementary, pointed out that she didn’t get a permission slip for her daughter to learn about the Holocaust.

"I know they’re different, but it’s history. I would assume they’d send a form for that too, but nothing at all."

The song in question starts off,

"Lift every voice and sing, till earth and heaven ring, ring with the harmonies of Liberty."

But the line the School District says it was concerned about is this one:

"We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered."

"Honestly, nothing in that song was a red flag," Amanda replied when asked about the line the school was worried about. She says she looked over the song’s lyrics when she got the permission slip. "Nothing made me feel uncomfortable. Nothing made me think, ‘This is too much for my daughter.’ I mean, there’s things that are worse on the radio, and on YouTube and on TikTok"

On Facebook, another parent at College Park Elementary pointed out that her child hadn’t been sent home with a permission slip during Hispanic Heritage Month or Women’s History Month. Because of the topics seeming to be treated differently, she wrote this slip "didn’t sit right with her."

Amanda showed FOX 35 News a text between her and her daughter's teacher, where she asked about the permission slip. The teacher told her to just "throw it away."

She says she went to the Administrative Office at the school and was told the same thing, and says officials told her the form didn't matter and that her child could participate even without it.

Amanda posted on Facebook about the form too. She says the reactions online were mixed.

"Some people did not see anything wrong with it. Some people were defending it. Some people were very, very against it."

The District says the song will be taught during school hours. It was marked as an extracurricular activity on the form, which the District says was a mistake.

There is an optional performance of the song that’s outside of school hours, but that’s separate from the plan to teach the song.

"If you’re going to hit that and pinpoint that history, make sure you do it for all the other ones," said Amanda.