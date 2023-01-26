Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood

Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood.

Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three crashes in the past year. Parents and county leaders say it’s getting out of hand and changes need to be made as soon as possible. One of those crashes was caught on camera back in November.

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bicycle across the intersection of Auburn Cove Lane and Avalon Park E. Blvd. The boy was thrown from his bike and the car never stopped.

Just two miles away – another accident. Photos showed the aftermath of a car hitting a 13-year-old bicyclist on Monday. That child went to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Now more parents are worried about letting their kids bike and walk to school because it’s so dangerous," resident Candy Powell told FOX 35.

Parents and politicians are working to make the area safer. FOX 35 was told by commissioners that a traffic signal has already been approved to be installed on the south side of Timber Springs Blvd.

At this time its scheduled to be operational in 2024, but they’re hoping to make that happen sooner.

The town hall meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday night at Timber Creek High School.