Parents concerned about playoff game at Jones High School this weekend after deadly shooting

The playoff game between Jones High School and Oviedo High School has been scheduled at Jones High this Saturday at 10 a.m., but some Oviedo parents say they don't want to play there, after a teen was shot and killed, outside a football game.

They're also concerned about massive traffic because the Florida Classic is also taking place.

"I’m just a little fearful for my son’s safety, my family’s safety. And I don’t think it’s right to walk in that situation," said parent Sonya Keller.



Keller said her son won’t be playing football this weekend if the game is held at Jones High School.



"It needs to be somewhere where there’s not the blood in the parking lot, I mean literally this just happened on Saturday," said Keller.



Police said 19-year-old Gamaine Jones was shot and killed, and two others injured in the parking lot last weekend. Four juveniles were detained but have since been released.



An Orange County School district spokesperson said, "Additional security will be placed at the game, out of an abundance of caution."

Jones High School Mentor Justin Williams said, "I believe the city does a great job of taking care of us and will continue to do so." He plans to attend the game and trusts officers to keep everyone safe.



"We can’t live by fear, we have a great community." He said he knew Gamaine Brown, "Great kid, great future, inspiring to be better. And come out of a bad situation and make it great."



But Keller is concerned about the safety of everyone, including Jones High football players, who laid on the ground as shots were fired last weekend. "No child should have to deal with that. No parent should ever have to watch their son lie on the ground because there are gunshots in the parking lot. It blows my mind. It breaks my heart for them," said Keller.

Several Orlando Police officers were patrolling the school, keeping everyone safe. But Oviedo parents plan to contact the Seminole School District and the Florida High School Athletic Association to see if they'll move the game someplace neutral.



Oviedo parents said they don't want to forfeit the game, due to safety concerns.

