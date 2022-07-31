Paralyzed Florida kitten takes first steps with new wheelchair and finds furever home

A 7-month-kitten and his sibling have been given a new chance at life after the generosity of a national company called Walkin' Pets.

Just a few weeks ago, A Kitten Place rescued two kittens – Nutmeg and Sage in Brandon, Florida. However, rescuers came to realize Nutmeg was severely injured, resulting in paralysis of his rear legs.

As Nutmeg dragged himself around by his two front legs, A Kitten Place reached out to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility aids such as wheelchairs for aging, injured and disabled animals, in order to give Nutmeg a chance at independence.

To help Nutmeg get back on his feet, Walkin' Pets donated a rear wheelchair, so he could have a more active and independent lifestyle.

MORE HEADLINES:

A couple from Massachusetts saw Nutmeg's story and adopted him and his brother, Sage. Shortly after his adoption, Nutmeg took his first steps.

"The wheelchair will help him have function in his back legs, give him support while standing, and allow him to walk around with ease. He is already getting acclimated and adjusted to the chair, and I think this is going to be a great journey for him," said Sam Franciosa, Nutmeg's new owner.

According to Franciosa, Nutmeg's veterinarians are optimistic that with the help of the wheelchair and therapy, Nutmeg will walk once more.

To help more kittens like Nutmeg, visit A Kitten Place's website.