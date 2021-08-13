Expand / Collapse search

Papa John's hosting in-person hiring events Aug. 16-22

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Papa John's Pizza article

FILE - Photo illustration the American pizza restaurant franchise Papa John's Pizza logo seen displayed on a smartphone with USD (United States dollar) currency in the background. 

ORLANDO, Fla. - Papa John's is hosting a hiring event next week.

There are several in-person events happening in the Orlando area on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Event locations are:


Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

·        11775 East Colonial Drive, Orlando 32817 (407.273.7272)

·        7354 Curry Ford Road, Orlando 33822 (407.275.7272)

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

·        11989 Apopka Vineland Rd. #B-6, Orlando 32836 (407.477.7777)

·        997 West Orange Blossom Trail #24, Apopka 332712 (407.886.7272)

·        2815 West Vine St. Kissimmee 34741(407.846.2211)

·        4300 Lake Mary Blvd. Lake Mary, 32746 (407.829.7272)

Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

·        580 North Highway 441, Lady Lake 32159 (352.350.2015)

·        2625 Enterprise Rd. Suite 400 Orange City 32763 (386.775.8282)

Open positions include delivery drivers, pizza makers, in-store and management team members.

To learn more about Papa John’s National Hiring Week activities, be sure to visit jobs.papajohns.com/events.