Paola Miranda-Rosa: Family of Florida woman missing for a year fear she may have been trafficked

The family of a missing Osceola County woman hopes a new mobile billboard may help them get answers in their desperate search. Paola Miranda-Rosa has been missing for about a year.

The 31-year-old disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021 just before Christmas.

Investigators said a video and two photographs taken by hikers on Dec. 18 show Paola swimming in the Wekiva River. The sheriff's office released the images and confirmed that family members of Miranda-Rosa positively identified her as being the person in the video. Her car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

That was reportedly the last time she was seen. After an extensive search, the case went cold.

Since then, her family has printed flyers and brought in cadaver dogs to try and find her. They decided to take the mobile billboard step to get more eyes on Rosa's picture and to honor her on her birthday.

"We just want her face to be remembered, because I feel like when we do find her, it’s going to be that one person that’s like, ‘isn’t that her?'" her family told FOX 35. "And then they’re going to speak up, which is what we want."

The family also reached out to the FBI because they're concerned Rosa might have been trafficked.

Deputies said Paola suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

A Facebook group dedicated to Paola posted birthday wishes to her this week and encouraged people to keep sharing her photos on social media.

If you have seen Paola-- or know where she is – you are asked to call 407-348-2222 or dial 911.